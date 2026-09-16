APMC Police Turn Ganeshotsav Decoration Into Cyber Safety Campaign, Spread Awareness Against Fraud And Drug Abuse |

Navi Mumbai: The APMC police have turned their Ganeshotsav decoration into a platform for spreading awareness about cyber fraud, drug abuse and public safety, using the festive display to convey important messages to devotees and citizens visiting the police station.

Ganesh Idol And Makhar Designed Around Social Awareness Themes

The initiative, conceptualised by APMC police station Senior Police Inspector Abasaheb Patil, features the Ganesh idol and makhar decorated around the themes of cyber security and a drug-free society. The innovative display has been attracting the attention of citizens during the festival.

“Ganeshotsav is an opportunity to connect with citizens and convey important messages beyond the celebration itself. Through this display, we want to create awareness about cyber fraud and the dangers of drug abuse, especially among youngsters, and encourage citizens to remain alert and cooperate with the police,” said Patil.

Cyber Safety Messages Warn Against Sharing Sensitive Banking Details

The cyber safety messages urge citizens to exercise caution while making online transactions and never share OTPs, PINs, CVVs, passwords or bank account details with unknown persons. Citizens have also been warned against clicking on suspicious links.

The display further urges people who fall victim to online fraud to contact the concerned authorities without delay.

Alongside cyber safety, the police have highlighted the growing concern of drug addiction among youngsters. Through the message, ‘Say no to drugs — choose a healthy life’, the police have urged young people to stay away from narcotics and adopt a healthy and drug-free lifestyle.

The police have also appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police administration in preventing cybercrime and drug abuse. The initiative seeks to give the religious festival a wider social purpose by combining the celebration with messages aimed at public safety and community awareness.

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