Anybody With Internet Can Now Become A Brand: Ankush Bahugana To FPJ

In the age of social media where people create reels not only for fun but also to make a career, we might have asked ourselves at some point whether we can ditch conventional jobs to be an online influencer. Ankush Bahugana, who has more than a million followers on Instagram and posts relatable reels on his page, talks to Swarna Srikanth on how it feels to be a content creator, importance of family’s support, and much more.

Here are the excerpts:

What do you enjoy the most about being a content creator?

The possibilities are endless and I get to be myself on the internet and make a living out of it. It’s not about the views or the followers, it’s the fact that anybody with access to the internet and a phone can now become a brand. I don’t think people have had that agency before in their lives, so it’s quite liberating and empowering.

Recently, you were on the stage of a Black Dog Soda event. What’s your take on their narrative ‘Savour The Pause’?

It is a narrative putting some focus on mental wellbeing. It makes a lot of sense because sometimes it’s good to sit back and do nothing and just take a pause and savour it. One can disconnect from work and de-stress with a pause that can be very short too, but it is important to savour it when you’re pausing in life.

What are the struggles a budding content creator goes through?

The biggest struggle for a budding content creator is to establish themselves and make it into a profession driven by passion that also earns some money. It takes time to monetise, find the right people and the right guidance. When I started, there weren’t many creators who had done this before. However, today getting your foot in is not the problem, keeping the door open is.

How did your family react when you proposed your plan to take up a job of an influencer, whose office is social media?

My family has always been supportive. Their reaction about me being an internet personality was not bad, but the thing is that they still don’t fully understand what I do.

Notably, they are themselves in some of the unconventional professions. My mother is a regional actor, my father used to be a chef. My family never had a problem with me not becoming an engineer or doctor, they were encouraging me in my endeavours.

Tell us more about your aspirations

My dreams are too big. I have always wanted to be a performer. I feel like the last few years have been very fulfilling on that front, but there is a long way to go.