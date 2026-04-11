Antop Hill Police Book Site Supervisor, Accused After Marble Slabs Fall, Kill Labourer On First Day | Representational image

Mumbai: The Antop Hill Police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence against site supervisor Mohammad Naseeb Alam, 43, and Naved Mohammad Rahim Shaikh alias Karim, 34, following a fatal accident at a construction site operated by Trans India Company.

Victim details

According to the FIR, the deceased, Kaleem Bhikhari Shaikh, 60, a resident of Dholwada in Dharavi, worked as a construction labourer. On April 10, his first day at the site located in Punjabi Camp, Antop Hill, he had reported for duty around 9 am as a helper to carpenter Ikramul Akbar Ali Haq, 46.

At around 5:30 pm, while Kaleem Shaikh was seated on the ground and working, a stack of 8 to 10 marble slabs, each measuring approximately 8 by 8 feet and weighing around 150 kg, was kept upright on both sides of an iron stand behind him. The slabs suddenly collapsed, falling onto his back and trapping him underneath, causing severe injuries.

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Hospitalisation and death

Fellow workers rushed to his aid, removing the slabs and taking him to Sion Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead at around 7:45 pm.

Following a complaint lodged by his relative, Shams Parvez Mohammad Muslim Shaikh, 34, police registered an offence under Sections 106(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The accused have been booked for allegedly failing to implement basic safety measures at the construction site, leading to the fatal incident. Further investigation is underway.

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