Antop Hill Newborn Death: Police Book Unknown Person Under BNS Nearly A Month After Body Found

Police are investigating the abandonment and death of a newborn boy found near a monorail pillar in Antop Hill | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 8, 2026: Nearly a month after a newborn boy was found dead in a plastic parcel container near a monorail pillar in Antop Hill, the Antop Hill police have registered a case against an unidentified person under Section 94 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case follows an investigation into the death and abandonment of the newborn, whose body was found on September 5 near Monorail Pillar No. 1J.23 on Shaikh Mistri Dargah Road, close to Mehfil-e-Jahangir Dargah.

Newborn Found Near Monorail Pillar

According to the FIR, police constable Santosh Pandurang Sanagar, attached to the Anti-Terrorism Squad of Antop Hill police station, was on patrol duty in the area during security arrangements for Dahi Handi celebrations when the police control room alerted the team at around 10.06 pm about a newborn requiring police assistance.

The police reached the spot and found a male newborn, reportedly not fully developed, inside a white, round plastic container used for carrying parcels. The container had been placed on the road divider near the monorail pillar.

The infant was rushed to Sion Hospital with the assistance of the Nirbhaya Squad. However, doctors declared the newborn dead at around 11.05 pm, before admission.

Police Probe Abandonment

The police had initially registered an accidental death report and launched an inquiry. During the probe, it emerged that the baby had allegedly been found abandoned on the road outside Pramanik Jewellers.

Fearing that the infant could be run over by passing vehicles, someone from the gathering reportedly placed the baby inside a plastic parcel container lying by the roadside and moved it to the divider near the monorail pillar.

Police have now concluded that an unidentified person had allegedly concealed information about the birth of the male child and abandoned the deceased newborn, apparently in an attempt to secretly dispose of the body.

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Following the findings, the Antop Hill police registered a case against an unidentified person. Further investigation is underway to trace the accused and determine the circumstances surrounding the newborn's death and abandonment.

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