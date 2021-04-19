Antilla bomb scare: NIA officials visit Mansukh Hiran’s family

Mumbai: A team of officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Monday, visited the residence of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, who was murdered days after an explosives- laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilla in Mumbai.

A Scorpio laden with gelatin sticks and a threat letter was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the Ambani had claimed and lodged an FIR stating that the car was stolen but later he was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane.

The officials reached Hiran's residence in Thane (West) at around 2:20pm and left after a 3 hour meet with family members of Hiran. NIA sources said the meet was in connection with the murder case, and a new Inspector General Police (IGP) rank officer who has joined the team wanted to meet the family.