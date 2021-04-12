Antilia bomb scare probe: Sachin Vaze's aide API Riyaz Kazi suspended after arrest

Assistant Police Inspector Riyaz Kazi, a colleague of police officer Sachin Waze, was suspended from service on Monday, a day after he was arrested by the NIA probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV found outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence here and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, an official said.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Arms unit) Virendra Mishra has issued the order suspending Kazi which stated that he cannot do any private work and action will be taken against him if this order is violated.

Kazi has been ordered to appear before the Local Arms Unit every Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Kazi on Sunday after a fresh round of questioning.

A holiday court here had remanded Kazi in the NIA's custody till April 16.