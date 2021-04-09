Antilia bomb scare probe: Suspended Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze sent to judicial custody till April 23

Vaze, arrested on March 13, was produced before the special court after the end of his NIA remand.

Special judge PR Sitre sent the suspended assistant police inspector (API) in judicial custody till April 23 after the anti-terror agency didn't press for his further custody.

The accused had been in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since his arrest on March 13, over two weeks after the explosives-laden SUV was found parked near Ambanis house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Vaze is also under the scanner over the alleged murder of Hiran, who was in possession of the SUV.