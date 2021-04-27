Antilia Bomb Scare: NIA searches three premises of PI Sunil Mane, recovers two cars

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the Antilia bomb scare and Mansukh Hiran murder cases, raided three premises including the house of arrested police inspector Sunil Mane on Monday. Mane was arrested by NIA in the wee hours of Friday.

The agency also found two cars — a red Hyundai Creta and a white Volkswagen Polo, which had same numbers plates, the NIA officials suspect, and was used by Sunil Mane in the crime.

NIA officials said they conducted searches at three premises in the Western suburbs of the city including the house of Mane to collect evidences in the case. They also conducted searches at local arms unit where Mane was posted at the time of his arrest and Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 11 in Kandivali where Mane was posted before being transferred to local arms. “We have seized few incriminating documents and we are also looking for the electronic gadgets,” said NIA officials.