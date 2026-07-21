 Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder: NIA Court Clears Way To Frame Charges Against All Accused
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Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder: NIA Court Clears Way To Frame Charges Against All Accused

A special NIA court in Mumbai has indicated that it is likely to frame charges against all accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and the murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran. After hearing prosecution arguments, the court found sufficient grounds to proceed and directed the prosecution to provide digital evidence to the accused before the next hearing, paving the way for the trial.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 04:27 PM IST
Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder: NIA Court Clears Way To Frame Charges Against All Accused
Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder: NIA Court Clears Way To Frame Charges Against All Accused | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special NIA court is likely to soon frame charges against all accused booked in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

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The court on Monday heard arguments from the special prosecution and said it made out a case for framing charges against all the accused.

The court has directed the prosecution to provide copies of digital evidence to the accused before the next date so that the process of framing charges can begin, followed by the trial.

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