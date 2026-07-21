Antilia Bomb Scare & Mansukh Hiran Murder: NIA Court Clears Way To Frame Charges Against All Accused | Representational Image

Mumbai: The special NIA court is likely to soon frame charges against all accused booked in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case and the subsequent murder of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran.

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The court on Monday heard arguments from the special prosecution and said it made out a case for framing charges against all the accused.

The court has directed the prosecution to provide copies of digital evidence to the accused before the next date so that the process of framing charges can begin, followed by the trial.