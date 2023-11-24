Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Sacked Mumbai Cop Sachin Waze Appeals To Adopt Ailing Kitten In Yerwada Prison | PTI

Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze wants to adopt a sick kitten in his yard at Yerwada prison, pleading that the kitten needs care and attention. The court has now asked prison authorities to submit their reply.

Plea to attend to kitten

On Thursday, Waze was produced before the special NIA court hearing the Antilia bomb scare case, where he submitted a two-page handwritten plea seeking the court's permission to adopt a kitten recently born in his barrack at Taloja prison.

In his plea, Waze stated that in his yard, a cat has delivered a kitten named Zumka, who is sick and requires personal attention on humanitarian grounds.

Details in Waze's plea

Waze further pleaded that he is an animal lover and has adopted dogs and cats in the past, all of which are duly cared for by his family. He has requested to adopt the kitten and send it to his house for treatment. Consequently, he pleaded for necessary directions to be given to the prison authorities.

The special court, after accepting the plea, has asked the prison authorities to submit their reply regarding the request.

Antilia bomb scare case

Waze was arrested in March 2021 for his role in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. It is alleged that Waze parked an explosives-laden scorpion car outside Antilia and later conspired to kill Thane trader Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the said car.

Following his arrest, Waze made allegations that he was asked to pay Rs 2 crores to reinstate himself in the police force. Additionally, he claimed that the former home minister, Anil Deshmukh, asked him to collect money from restaurants and bar owners in the city.

Subsequently, the CBI filed a complaint against Deshmukh for corruption, and he was later also booked by the Enforcement Directorate for money laundering. Waze has been made an approver in the money laundering case; however, his plea to be an approver in the CBI case has been rejected.

Khwaja Yunus custodial death case

In addition, Waze is also being prosecuted for his role in the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case.