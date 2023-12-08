Antilia Bomb Scare Case: Dismissed Cop Sachin Vaze's Plea To Adopt Stray Kitten Granted By NIA Court...

Antilia bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze towed to recreate crime scene | Photo: BL Soni

Paving the way for dismissed cop Sachin Vaze to adopt a kitten in prison, the special court on Friday stated that the kitten is stray, and thus, there is no requirement for a formal adoption order. The special NIA court, currently handling the Antilia Bomb scare case, disposed of the plea filed by Vaze, who is incarcerated at Taloja prison, to adopt a sick kitten from the prison.

The court declared that "the said kitten is stray, and therefore, the order to adopt the said kitten from this Court is not necessary." Consequently, the responsibility for further steps regarding the kitten now lies between the prison authorities and Vaze.

Vaze's Plea

Vaze had submitted a plea on November 23, seeking to adopt a kitten, asserting that it is sick and requires special care. In his plea, Vaze explained that a cat in his yard had given birth to a kitten, which he named Zumka, and is in need of personal attention on humanitarian grounds. He emphasized his love for animals, mentioning past adoptions of dogs and cats, all well-cared for by his family. Vaze expressed his desire to adopt the sick kitten and treat it at his home, requesting necessary directions be given to the prison authorities.

Arrested in March 2021 for his involvement in the Antilia bomb scare case, Vaze is alleged to have parked an explosives-laden scorpion car outside Antilia and later conspired to kill Thade trader Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the said car.