Anti-Breast Cancer Campaign: Only 2% Detection Rate Of Lumps In 12,000 Women Screened At Cama & Albless Hospital

In the last one year, just 193 (less than 2%) out of 12,000 women were detected with lumps in breast during the anti-breast cancer campaign organised by the state-run Cama and Albless Hospital. The suspected patients have been referred for further investigation and treatment. According to doctors, women who feel abnormalities in their breasts should get checked without delay. Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer after the uterus in women.

33 camps conducted in last one year

The hospital conducted 33 camps in the last one year; in which 3,795 women were screened and 12 of them were diagnosed with lumps. At the same time, 8,265 women, who came to the breast outpatient department of the hospital were screened. Of them, 181 were diagnosed with breast lumps.

Hospital's Medical Superintendent Dr Tushar Palve said that the eye breast device has proved to be helpful in identifying the hard tissue in the breast. “Radiology shows that (results with) B reds in grades 0 to 1 have a very low chance of a cancerous tumor. In grade 2, the cancer is considered suspicious, and in grade 3, there is often a cancerous lump. In grades 4 and 5, there is a confirmed cancerous lump,” he explained. According to doctors, a histopath examination is required no matter the grade of the lump.

1.92 lakh new cases found across India in 2022

According to a report by the World Health Organisation, 1.92 lakh new cases were found across India in 2022. Hence, awareness and screening campaigns were started in many medical colleges for early detection of the life-threatening ailment.

Symptoms of Breast Cancer

- Lumps in breast

- Changes in skin around nipples

- Blood or fluid coming from nipples

- Firmness of breasts, paining sensation

- Lumps under arms