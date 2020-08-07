Another gambling den busted in Kashimira, 8 held

Despite the crackdown launched by the Thane (rural) police against gambling activities, the illegalities have brazenly continued during the holy month of Shravan. Close on the heels of a raid by the Local Crime Branch (LCB) unit at a hotel in Kashimira, another gambling den was busted, this time by the local police in association with the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Thane (rural) police under the instructions of SP Dr Shivaji Rathod and Additional SP Sanjay Kumar Patil.

Acting on a tip off, a police team swooped down on a temporary shed located near Delta garden area in Mira Village of Kashimira. Eight people who were found placing huge stakes on card games, including teen-patti (flash)- a three card gambling game, were apprehended. Besides gambling material, the police team seized cash amounting more than Rs 38,000 from the accused who have been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act.

This apart from slapping cases for violating the Epidemic Act and Maharashtra COVID-19 regulations, defeating the entire purpose of the stop gap arrangements put in place by the district administration to contain the spread of coronavirus, THE police said. The month of Shravan has begun leading to a rise in organised and unorganized gambling in the twin city. Apart from hotel rooms and clubs, flats are being rented out to groups for gambling sessions, which go on till the early hours, sources said.