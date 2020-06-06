Coronavirus in Mumbai: Another cop succumbs to COVID-19; toll climbs to 20

A 54-year-old head constable attached to Dahisar police station succumbed to the Novel Coronavirus on Thursday, taking the toll to 20 deaths recorded in Mumbai Police. The deceased, Subhash Hunkare, was tested positive for COVID-19 after his death in a Borivali-based hospital. Though he had diabetes, his blood sugar level was under control and was regularly attending duty, until last week when he went on a leave, said police.

Hunkare had co-morbidities but since it was under control, he continued to be on-duty despite having an option to stay at home, according to Commissioner of Police Parambir Singh's orders. Police said, Hunkare, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali (W), was suffering from fever and had gone on a medical leave on May 27 after his doctor advised him to stay at home. On June 1, however, he had breathing issues and was admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

During the course of treatment, Hunkare's breathing difficulties escalated and his oxygen level in blood was low, after which doctors suggested to shift him to COVID hospital. Since he was admitted in a non-COVID facility, he was not allowed to do so, but was moved only after intervention from senior doctors. When his health deteriorated further, the doctors conducted a COVID test on Hunkare, whose reports were expected to come on June 4. However, by the time the reports came positive on Thursday evening, he had passed away early morning on the same day.

Police suspect Hunkare could have contracted Coronavirus as he was deployed at areas where Dahisar Police were sending thousands of migrants to their hometowns Shramik special trains. On May 26, another head constable, Dilip Mohite, 53, attached to Dahisar police station had succumbed to COVID-19 and was found to be positive for the virus only a day later.