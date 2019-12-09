Another body: Yet again in a suitcase; head hunt, this time

As soon as the traveller kept the suitcase on the seat a foul odour hit the driver's nostrils. When the driver questioned the passenger about it, he fled from the spot.

The driver then tried lifting the suitcase but found it to be too heavy. Later, the police prised open the suitcase and found the headless body. The remains have been sent to Rukhmanibai Municipal Hospital for an autopsy. The police said that the deceased was 25 to 30 years old.

“During a preliminary examination of the CCTV camera footage, a man in a red shirt was seen carrying the suitcase. But he had concealed his face with a scarf. We suspect that he came from Titwala,” said Senior Police Inspector Prakash Londhe from Mahatma Phule police station.

“We have sent pictures of the deceased to all the police stations and control rooms to establish her identity. We are checking missing people's records as well.”

The police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence of offence) against an unidentified person.