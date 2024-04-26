Annual Feast Celebrations And History Of Our Lady Of Hope Church Near Ghodbunder Road In Thane

The historic Portuguese-era Our Lady of Hope Church on a hill near Ghodbunder Road, Thane, where religious services are shut down during monsoon because the forested paths are too dangerous to walk on, will be celebrating its annual feast on Sunday.

On Thursday, the church began a triduum, a three-day preparation for the feast, with prayers. The church attracts the faithful from places like Bhayandar and Thane who pray for all things lost in hope.

The church traces its history to the period when the Portuguese, who preceded British colonists in the area, built forts, religious missions, and churches to consolidate their rule in the area. The church, located on Ghormal Hill overlooking Vasai Creek, was built in the 15th century.

Colonial Legacy And Heritage: St. John The Baptist Church

According to the research project “Bombay Before the British” conducted in two Portuguese Universities, the church is the remains of a settlement similar to many others founded by the Portuguese in their 'Northern Province' - Goa was the Southern Province, during their 200-year colonial rule in the area.

The shrine is now a sub-church of the St John the Baptist Church in Thane. A flight of 220 steps takes one to the church building which is a relatively new structure because the old building fell to ruins, probably during the Maratha attack on Vasai, then Bassein, the centre of the Portuguese settlement.

Challenges and Faith At St. John The Baptist Church

Father Jerome Lobo, Parish Priest at the St John the Baptist Church, said, "People have faith in the Holy Mother. She is addressed in different ways and Our Lady of Hope is one of them," said Lobo.

As the church is located on a remote hill, there are religious services only on Sunday. The services are completely shut down during the rainy morning months. "The church can only be reached by climbing the steps which are slippery when it rains. There are also a lot of snakes during the season."