Anna Bansode-Led Delegation Meets Sunetra Pawar, Pushes Strong Case For Sunil Magare’s Nomination To Maharashtra Legislative Council | file photo

Mumbai: A delegation led by Assembly Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode met Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar on Monday, urging that Sunil Magare be given an opportunity to serve in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

The demand was put forward on behalf of the Nationalist Congress Party’s Social Justice Cell, with support from district presidents across the state, who have endorsed Magare’s candidature.

Magare, currently serving as the state president of the Social Justice Cell, has been active in educational and Ambedkarite movements for over three decades. He has previously represented both the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation and the senate of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University for two consecutive terms. Over the years, he has led several agitations, including movements for increasing scholarships for backward class students, the campaign for the renaming of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar University, and protests related to OBC student scholarships, along with various initiatives addressing educational issues.

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Speaking during the meeting, Bansode highlighted the importance of inclusive political participation, stating that representation from diverse communities is essential in a democratic system. He emphasized that the Ambedkarite community, which forms a significant and politically aware section of Maharashtra’s population, plays a crucial role in shaping electoral outcomes. He expressed confidence that empowering educated sections from this community would further strengthen the party’s political base.



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Responding to the delegation, Pawar assured that the party would take a positive view regarding Magare’s nomination. She reiterated the party’s commitment to advancing the principles of social equality inspired by leaders like Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, and said the proposal for a Legislative Council seat would be considered accordingly.