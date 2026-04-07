Anjali Damania Meets Maharashtra DGP Sadanand Date, Discusses CDR Controversy And Ashok Kharat Case

Social Activist Anjali Damania met Sadanand Date, Director General of Police of Maharashtra, on Monday afternoon and held a detailed discussion for nearly 45 minutes regarding an ongoing controversy. | X @ians_india & File Pic

Mumbai: Social Activist Anjali Damania met Sadanand Date, Director General of Police of Maharashtra, on Monday afternoon and held a detailed discussion for nearly 45 minutes regarding an ongoing controversy.

Political figures targeting her

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Damania said she had been out of Mumbai for the past five days and raised concerns that instead of questioning the accused, Kharat, political figures were targeting her. She stated that all issues, including how she obtained Call Detail Records (CDR), were discussed with the DGP.

Damania claimed that significant developments had taken place over the past five days and that she had communicated with both senior police officials and the media regarding the matter. She asserted that strict action must be taken against Kharat and emphasized that efforts should be made to ensure that “such an incident does not happen again.”

Documents to SIT

She further revealed that she had received information from an individual over a phone call and used artificial intelligence tools to verify the details before forwarding the information to the DGP. “Instead of suppressing the information I received, I chose to bring it forward,” she said. She clarified that all relevant documents would be submitted to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), adding that the DGP has retained certain documents for further review.

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