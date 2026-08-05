Animal Rights Activist Slams Use Of Donkey During Protest Led By NCP Leader Zeeshan Siddique's Supporters

A controversy has erupted after an animal rights activist accused supporters of former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Zeeshan Siddique of using a donkey during a political protest and allegedly smearing black ink on the animal's face.

Activist condemns alleged act

Animal rights activist Vijay Rangare shared a video of the incident on Instagram and strongly condemned the alleged act. In the clip, protesters can be seen parading the donkey while black ink appears to have been smeared across its face.

In his post, Rangare described the incident as inhumane and urged Zeeshan Siddique to intervene and issue a public apology. He warned that, if no action was taken, activists would organise a peaceful protest and pursue legal remedies against those responsible.

Rangare also said that members of his organisation visited the site of the demonstration but found nobody there. He announced plans to file a police complaint against the organisers and volunteers allegedly involved in the incident.

Call to keep animals out

"Keep innocent animals out of politics. Stop using voiceless animals as political props," the activist wrote in his social media post.

The incident has triggered criticism on social media, with many users questioning the use of animals during political demonstrations.

No official clarification yet

The circumstances surrounding the protest and the reason for the donkey's presence have not yet been officially clarified. There has also been no immediate response from Zeeshan Siddique regarding the allegations.