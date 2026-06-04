Animal Lovers & Activists To Join Global Movement Against Animal Exploitation At Bandra Carter Road On Sunday | AI

Mumbai’s animal welfare activists and animal lovers will join a global movement this weekend to protest against institutionalised animal exploitation and advocate for widespread legal protections for non-human sentients.

Sunday Event at Bandra from 5pm to 7pm

On Sunday, Mumbai will stand in solidarity with major international hubs to observe the annual National Animal Rights Day. The event, coordinated locally by the Animal Climate and Health Save Foundation, will take place at the Carter Road promenade in Bandra (W) from 5pm to 7pm.

The demonstration is part of a massive, synchronised global effort spanning 86 cities worldwide. Organisers have stated that the event serves a dual purpose of acting as a solemn memorial day for the billions of animals that lose their lives annually to human enterprise, and a prospective independence day celebrating the shift toward cruelty-free living.

Silent Memorial with Photos of Deceased Animals

The event will open with a highly visual, quiet demonstration. Activists are scheduled to gather in a strict, uniform formation along the promenade, holding photographs and symbolic representations of deceased animals. This public memorial is specifically designed to represent victims across multiple global sectors – ranging from industrial factory farming and commercial fishing to the fashion trade, cosmetic testing, and traditional entertainment industries.

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"For too long, animals have been treated as objects or simple industrial components rather than individual victims. This memorial is about giving them back their dignity and acknowledging their capacity for pain, fear, and companionship,” said a representative from the organising foundation.

Declaration of Animal Rights to Be Signed

The participants will read and collectively sign the Declaration of Animal Rights – drafted to mirror historic human rights charters, which is a globally recognised manifesto that formally asserts animals' fundamental rights to life, liberty, and bodily autonomy. The physical scroll will add local signatures to a unified global petition that is being executed simultaneously across dozens of countries, demanding systemic legislative changes.

The gathering will also focus on community education through the Celebration of Change, where local volunteers will offer practical solutions to passersby to reduce their carbon and ethical footprints. Activists intend to distribute informational toolkits that debunk common lifestyle myths, offer direct guidance on transitioning to a plant-based diet, and showcase ethical, vegan alternatives currently available in Indian markets.

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