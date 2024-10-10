Animal Cruelty In Navi Mumbai: Horse Found Stuffed In Moving Auto; Police Hunt For Owner After Shocking Video Surfaces

Horse cramped in an autoricshaw in Navi Mumbai | Sudhir Kudalkar

Navi Mumbai: Another incident of animal cruelty has come to light after a small horse (pony) was seen carried in an autorickshaw in broad daylight in Navi Mumbai. The video of the incident was shared by senior police inspector Sudhir Kudalkar, MHB police station on social media this morning (Thursday, October 10).

The poor horse in standing position was seen cramped up into the three-wheler with its head popping out from one side while its rear jutting out from the other.

As per reports and visuals surfaced, the autorickshaw was seen plying in high speed, posing a risk to the animal as well as to the motorists plying on the Sion-Panvel highway. The stretch on which the video was shot is said to be between Nerul and Kharghar.

The incident was first reported by a vet ambulance operator Yogesh Shinde which was immediately taken by Sudhir Kudalkar who called out for the identification of the owners of the auto and the horse. Speaking to FPJ, Shinde said, "It's the first time I saw a horse being carried in such a small vehicle. It is absolute animal cruelty. I have reported this incident to the police and PETA."

Shinde is expecting a response from PETA and animal rights activists from Maharashtra and India and demands strict actions against the cruelty of the pony (small horse).

It is yet not clear where the defenseless pony was been transported and what for what purposes.

The case has sparked immense outrage among animal lovers venting out anger against the accused on Sudhir Kudalkar's Instagram post.

People expressing their anger against animal cruelty | Instagram post @SudhirKudalkar

The shocking incident shows the kind of callous treatment meted out to poor animals with full impunity and displaying complete disregard for laws prescribed in the constitution.

As per rules, only tempo and trucks with 'Vet Certificate' are allowed to transport big animals. "Carrying a pony in auto rickshaw is open cruelty. As per Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1959 of 60 only designated carriers can carry ponies," said Nilesh Bhanage, founder of PAWS.