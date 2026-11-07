Anil Mehta Passes Away: 'An Important Link Between Writers, Readers & Publishers Severed'; Fadnavis Mourns Mehta Publishing House Founder

Mehta Publishing House Founder Anil Mehta Dies At 86; Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pays Tribute | X

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday expressed grief over the demise of Anil Mehta, founder of Mehta Publishing House and paid tribute to his contributions to Marathi literature and the publishing industry.

Mehta was a prominent figure in the Marathi publishing industry, who passed away on Saturday morning at the age of 86 after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

CM Fadnavis Pays Tribute To Anil Mehta

Taking to X, Fadnavis described the news of Mehta's death as deeply saddening.

“In the Marathi publishing world, he set an example of trustworthiness, professionalism and innovation, consistently discovering new writers and poets. By providing a platform for their literary works, he helped many emerging writers gain recognition,” Fadnavis wrote.

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The Chief Minister also highlighted Mehta's contribution to translating literature from different languages and encouraging reading habits.

“His passing has severed an important link between writers, readers and publishers. I pay my heartfelt tribute to him. We share in his family's grief,” he added.

According to a Lokmat report, Mehta survived by his daughter Sharmila and grandchildren Akhil, Sahil and Komal. His last rites are scheduled to take place at Panchganga Ghat in Kolhapur at 4.30 pm on Saturday.

Mehta's death marks the loss of an influential personality who played a significant role in expanding the reach of Marathi literature in the state.

From Ajab Pustakalaya To Mehta Publishing House

Originally from Karnataka, Mehta completed his education in Pune before moving to Kolhapur, where he began his career in the book trade. In 1965, he established a bookstore named Ajab Pustakalaya along with his brother Ulhas Mehta.

He subsequently ventured into publishing and established Mehta Publishing House in Pune, which went on to become a prominent name in Marathi literature.

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Over the years, the publishing house gained recognition for introducing readers to established authors, well-known literary voices and translated works from across the world.

Mehta later handed over the responsibilities of the publishing house to his son, Sunil Mehta, who passed away in January 2022.

Promoted Marathi Literature And Translations

Mehta Publishing House began its literary journey with the publication of Anand Yadav's short-story collection Malavarchi Maina.

Under Mehta's guidance, the publishing house published works by several renowned Marathi writers, including VS Khandekar, Ranjit Desai, Vishwas Patil, Shivaji Sawant, V. Pu. Kale, Shankar Patil, D. Ma. Mirasdar, Venkatesh Madgulkar and Shanta Shelke.

Through his efforts, Mehta helped expand access to international literature while promoting Marathi writing and nurturing new literary talent.

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