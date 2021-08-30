Anil Deshmukh money laundering case: ED conducts raids at three locations after issuing summons to Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is on Monday conducting raids at three locations in connection with Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab's angle with respect to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's money laundering case.

The raids come a day after the central agency issued summons to the Shiv Sena leader. Parab has been asked to be present on Tuesday for interrogation.

Hours after the summons were served, Transport Minister Anil Parab in his reaction confirmed that he had received the notice but did not mention any case. ''The notice says I should come to the ED office at 11 am on August 31. There is no special mention in the notice. So, in what context, I can't tell you now. As long as I don’t understand what the notice is about it is difficult to reply,’’ he said.

"The notice does not contain any details, so it is difficult to say why the notice was issued. It says the notice is only part of the investigation. But, in general, we were expected that something like this would happen, and as such, we will reply to ED’s notice,'' said Parab. He added that a legal notice has been issued, and it will be responded to legally.

The BJP had raised questions of Parab's involvement in the arrest of union minister Narayan Rane and sought a CBI probe after a video clip of Parab speaking with someone on phone went viral.

However, Leader of Opposition in the Council, Pravin Darekar, contested Raut's allegations saying that the ED notice cannot be linked with the recent Jan Ashirward Yatra, as it may have been due to some complaint lodged with the ED.

The ED move comes in the wake of demands by the BJP in the past four months demanding action for alleged corruption against Parab.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 04:34 PM IST