Angry Couple Confronts Woman For Feeding Stray Dogs In Dombivli Society; Video Sparks Outrage

Couple Confronts Woman For Feeding Stray Dogs In Dombivli Society, Allegedly Searches Her Bag; Video Sparks Outrage | hw_foundation

Mumbai: A video has gone viral on social media showing a couple allegedly questioning and intimidating a woman for feeding dogs inside a housing society in Dombivli.

In the video shared by 'hw_foundation', the couple can be seen objecting to the woman feeding the dogs, claiming that it attracts stray animals near the building. They ask her to feed the dogs at home instead and tell her that she cannot feed them in front of their building. The woman in the video argues back, while the wife is heard saying that she is the owner there and questions whether the woman feeding the dogs is also an owner.

The situation escalates further when the couple allegedly checks the woman’s bag. The woman strongly objects to this and questions what right they had to touch or inspect her personal belongings. The couple is also heard repeatedly asking who she was to feed the dogs and warning her not to be seen in the area again.

Both sides can be heard saying that they would file a police complaint over the incident.

The post alleged that the couple tried to intimidate and mentally harass the woman while she was peacefully feeding animals.

Reacting to this, many people called out the couple's action in the comments section. On user knew the lady who spoke to the one feeding the dog. The user said 'Idk what problem people have feeding dogs..this lady used to be my TL she is currently working in a well renowned company in Accenture, shameful act by her and the husband... imagine you having no shelter no food no water no home, you are living in an apartment and then u have a problem wen someone feeds..no one is saying you to feed but atleast let others feed..Sneha Mam try to be kind if ur reading this

Another user says that the individual should be in jail for their action 'They both need to be in jail. This couple is harassing this animal lover who has the constitutional right to feed !!! Fowl language, taking away purse. They could be theirs. So much hate and intimidation. This man is too close to the feeder. He should be in jail for woman harassment.'

The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers and social media users, with many calling the alleged act unacceptable and shameful. Users also pointed out that a woman’s modesty, safety and respect are protected by law and that such conduct should not be normalised.

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