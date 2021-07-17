Angels of Mumbai: Hotelier lends helping hand to needy during crisis

Mumbai: Thirty-year-old hotelier and Worli resident, Marzy Parakh, has been spearheading a drive to help those who are in need since he was 17 years old and has been working tirelessly to help the differently-abled for the past 18 years. Over the past one year alone he raised over Rs 2 crore for relief initiatives like distributing ration kits, cooked meals and reimbursing hospital and medicine bills of the needy in various states.

“We have facilitated masks worth over Rs 7 crore for Mumbai police, BMC and Income Tax officials as well and have facilitated over 3 lakh meals for hospital staff, frontline teams and disadvantaged communities. We have got over 1000 individuals under one roof to form LIVE TO GIVE, a unique Citizens’ movement that enables regular citizens to facilitate help to needy individuals from home,” Parakh said.

He added, “We have started a doorstep ration delivery service for especially abled individuals and a unique 24-hour lifesaving service to facilitate and prioritise booking of hospital beds, ambulances, plasma, dialysis and medicines for extreme need and critical cases. We also started a daily call and follow-up service for senior citizens, destitute, abandoned and disadvantaged individuals.”

Parakh’s work isn’t limited to Mumbai. He has been lending a helping to people across Maharashtra and also to other states. “We facilitated tarpaulin sheets for over 800 cyclone impacted families in Raigad and ration kits for over 500 families for flood relief in Assam. We have also undertaken several search and rescue missions for destitute and abandoned individuals including reuniting an abandoned senior citizen from Mumbai with his family in Uttar Pradesh through a 25-day search on social media,” Parakh shared, while speaking about the initiatives he has implemented.

Parakh has also set up a helpline where every citizen can call in for help and offer help. “Live To Give is a platform that enables the common man to make a difference from the comfort of his home. It works like a 24-hour helpline, that is created, monitored and funded by a pool of common citizens who facilitate timely help to individuals, without excessive turn around time, or paperwork. One can reach us at Whatsapp number 9820084060 or email us at info@livetogiveindia.org,” he said.