 Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set To Witness Huge Crowd Of Devotees; Trust Releases Special Aarti, Mahapuja & Darshan Schedule
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Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set To Witness Huge Crowd Of Devotees; Trust Releases Special Aarti, Mahapuja & Darshan Schedule

Devotees gathered at Mumbai's Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple in Prabhadevi to mark Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi. The temple held early morning aarti, followed by naivedya, dhuparti, Mahapuja and Maha Aarti, with regulated darshan and enhanced security arrangements.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 09:22 AM IST
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set To Witness Huge Crowd Of Devotees; Trust Releases Special Aarti, Mahapuja & Darshan Schedule
Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set To Witness Huge Crowd Of Devotees; Trust Releases Special Aarti, Mahapuja & Darshan Schedule | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: Devotees at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi worship the deity on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi today.

The early morning aarti was held between 3.30 am and 3.50 am. This will be followed by the noon naivedya from 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm. The evening dhuparti will be held at 7 pm, followed by the Mahapuja from 7.15 pm to 8.10 pm and Maha Aarti from 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm. Darshan will resume after the rituals.

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The temple trust has made arrangements for regulated darshan, different queues, medical facilities, drinking water, mobile toilets, fire-safety equipment and additional security measures.

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