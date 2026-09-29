Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi 2026: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple Set To Witness Huge Crowd Of Devotees; Trust Releases Special Aarti, Mahapuja & Darshan Schedule

Mumbai: Devotees at the Shri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple at Prabhadevi worship the deity on Angarki Sankashti Chaturthi today.
The early morning aarti was held between 3.30 am and 3.50 am. This will be followed by the noon naivedya from 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm. The evening dhuparti will be held at 7 pm, followed by the Mahapuja from 7.15 pm to 8.10 pm and Maha Aarti from 8.15 pm to 8.45 pm. Darshan will resume after the rituals.
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