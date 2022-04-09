Angadia extortion case: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi's father named as wanted accused

Suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi's father, Neel Kant Tripathi has been named as a wanted accused in the Angadia extortion case.

Earlier yesterday, Tripathi's brother-in-law Ashutosh Mishra was named as a wanted accused in the case.

Meanwhile, another case of extortion against suspended IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi has come to the fore. The case pertains to the extortion of Rs 55 lakhs from a businessman in Malabar Hill area of Mumbai.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 08:46 AM IST