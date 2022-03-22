Angadia extortion case: DCP Saurabh Tripathi suspended from service

IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi, who was being probed in an extortion case where traditional couriers or 'angadias' accused policemen of extortion, has been suspended from service, reports from Times of India stated.

The offence of extortion was registered on February 18 on the allegations of angadia association which claimed that the DCP had demanded Rs 10 lakh monthly to "allow" them to run their business. The association had also alleged that a few angadias were also detained by arrested officers on multiple occasions in December and Rs 18 lakh - Rs 20 lakh were extorted from them by threatening to book them or tip the Income Tax (IT) department about their illegal activities.

The association went to the police commissioner who asked the additional commissioner of the South region to investigate. Following the probe, the offence was registered on the complaint of additional commissioner Dilip Sawant. DCP was made a wanted accused during the course of an investigation.

Tripathi who was earlier DCP zone two was transferred to DCP operations following the registration of offence, however, he remained absent since then. The police had earlier written to the state Home department for his suspension and initiation of departmental inquiry against him.

