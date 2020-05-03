Andheri’s gully boy spreads cleanliness awareness through his rap songs

Andheri based gully boy Deepak Gaud 20, amid rising cases of coronavirus in city and state is urging citizens to maintain cleanliness. Through his rap song titled 'Gandagi' posted on his YouTube channel he is advising people to keep themselves clean and maintain social distancing, as the only way to fight this battle.

Gaud, who is a passionate rapper lives in a slum at Andheri MIDC along with five members in his family. Following the nationwide lockdown and fear of coronavirus, he has shared his experience of how life of slum dwellers has completely changed now. "We are maintaining social distancing and barely go out except for buying some essentials. However, as houses in slum are situated in narrow lanes and close to one another, maintaining social distancing is a big task. Also, due to common toilet facility here all are scared, of course after this virus outbreak. Thus, through my rap song I am trying to appeal citizens to maintain cleanliness so we can stop the spread of virus."

Gaud stated that he has got a supportive response from all his friends and neighbourhood circle on his newly composed rap song. A student of second year, the budding rapper dreams to pursue a career in music. Earlier he made his first commercial entry by singing a rap song in 2019 Mumbai municipal corporation election. The song made for the promotion of one of political party candidate in Andheri reaped a good response.