Andhericha Raja Turns 61; Ayodhya Ram Temple Replica To Be Pandal's Centrepiece | File Pic

Mumbai: A replica of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya will provide the setting for the Andhericha Raja at the Azad Nagar pandal during this year’s Ganeshotsav.

Temple-inspired pandal design

Designed by art director Dharmesh Shah, the pandal has been constructed on a 14,000 sq ft platform using wood and four tonnes of steel fabrication. It is covered with 4,800 sq ft of decorative ceiling fabric and seeks to recreate the traditional Nagara-style architecture of the Ayodhya temple. Organisers said recyclable materials have been used to make the installation more sustainable.

The structure features 46 ornamental pillars, each 15 feet high, along with grand entrance arches, 20 side arches, a Vishnu-themed arch, intricate jali panels and traditional temple domes topped with kalashas.

Construction and tradition

The pandal took three months to complete, said Ashok Rane, chairman of the Azad Nagar Sarvajanik Utsav Samiti, who coordinated the project with Shah. The premises, visitors and volunteers have been insured for Rs 23.5 crore this year.

The Andhericha Raja was established in 1966 by workers of a tobacco factory. Unlike most Ganesh mandals, the idol is not immersed on Anant Chaturdashi. This year, the idol will leave the pandal on September 29 and be immersed at Versova the following day after a long procession through Andheri.

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History behind immersion route

“The tradition dates back to the 1980s, when there was a lockout at some of the companies where devotees worked. They took a vow that if the lockout ended, they would worship the deity until the next Sankashti Chaturthi. The lockout was eventually called off and the devotees continued the practice every year,” said Uday Salian of the Samiti.

The long immersion route is deliberately maintained to allow devotees observing the Sankashti fast to have darshan of the deity before breaking their fast. This year, Angarki Sankashti falls on September 29.

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Security and community work

The Samiti said the pandal will be secured with more than 40 CCTV cameras, metal-detector gates, hand-held scanners, a walkie-talkie network, fire-safety equipment, volunteers, police personnel and an emergency response team.

Beyond Ganeshotsav, the organisation conducts community initiatives, including blood donation camps, educational grants, sports meets and the distribution of essential supplies to tribal families in Palghar.

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