80-Year-Old Dies After Falling At Uttarakhand Tehsil Office While Responding To SIR Objection | File Pic

An 80-year-old man died after falling from the stairs of a two-storey tehsil building in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district while returning after responding to an objection related to his inclusion in the electoral roll.

Ibne Hasan, a resident of Ward No. 4 in Kaladhungi, had visited the Kaladhungi tehsil office to complete formalities under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He had submitted his response and was descending the stairs when he apparently lost his balance and fell.

Elderly man’s visit turns tragic

People present at the crowded tehsil complex rushed Hasan to the Community Health Centre in Kaladhungi, where doctors declared him dead.

Monday was the final day for filing replies and disposing of objections under the electoral revision exercise, drawing a large number of residents to the government office. Hasan’s family said he had never visited the tehsil office before and became anxious after receiving the notice, The New Indian Express reports.

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His grandson, Saddam Hussain, said the elderly man was worried after receiving the communication. “He was very worried and frightened after the notice arrived,” the family said.

Relatives, however, clarified that Hasan had completed the required process and submitted his response before the incident.

Questions over accessibility at government offices

The exact cause of Hasan’s death could not be officially established as no post-mortem examination was conducted. The family also did not attribute his death to any specific medical condition.

Senior Sub-Inspector Pankaj Joshi said Hasan’s relatives took the body home without an inquest or autopsy. “The hospital also did not send the police any official intimation regarding the case,” Joshi said.

Tehsildar Pooja Sharma confirmed that Hasan had filed his reply and that his name was retained in the electoral roll. “The incident occurred after the process had been completed,” Sharma said.

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The incident has raised concerns among residents and Hasan’s family members over the accessibility of government offices, especially for elderly citizens who are required to appear before officials for official procedures.

Hasan’s relatives questioned why senior citizens had to climb and descend stairs to complete such formalities. However, no official has linked the electoral notice or the building’s accessibility conditions to Hasan’s death.

Authorities have not announced any inquiry into the incident.