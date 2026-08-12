Andheri Theft Spree: 3 Women From Madhya Pradesh Arrested After 2 Incidents Within 48 Hours Of Arriving In Mumbai

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Mumbai: The DN Nagar police arrested three women from Madhya Pradesh for allegedly committing two thefts in Andheri within 48 hours of arriving in Mumbai.

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The accused, Sonam Baneri, 37, Anmol Jagvir Singh Sisodia, 27, and Shweta Sisodia, 27, are from the same village in Rajgarh district. Police said they travelled to Mumbai every few months, stayed in lodges for up to 15 days and targeted crowded markets, allegedly wearing soiled clothes to avoid suspicion and working together to distract victims.

On August 7, they allegedly stole a gold chain worth ₹3 lakh from the purse of Parijat Gawli, 45, at Jagruti Sweets in Andheri Market. The next day, they allegedly stole a purse containing ₹75,500 at Manish Market in Andheri West.

The police traced the trio to a lodge near Bandra railway station. Acting on technical analysis and a tip-off, officers detained them at Bandra West railway station with assistance from the Bandra Railway Police’s women’s wing. Police seized ₹50,000 and gold ornaments worth ₹3 lakh.

Investigators are checking their possible involvement in other similar thefts in Mumbai and have sought information from Madhya Pradesh police stations.