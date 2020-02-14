Andheri tailor held for filming women inside his trial room

Oshiwara Police have arrested a tailor for placing a camera inside the trial room of his shop and recording women in a compromising position. A woman spotted the camera on the top shelf of the trial room on February 9 and reported the matter, after which Shahnawaz Hussain, 37, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police seized his mobile phone and recovered recordings of two women.

On Sunday afternoon, one of his customers went to Hussain’s shop at Lokhandwala in Andheri (W), to pick up her tailoring order. Inside the changing room, when she was just about to try out her new outfit, she saw a device tucked behind the plastic bags on the shelf. Out of curiosity, she moved the bags aside, only to be shocked by the sight of a mobile phone in video-recording mode. She immediately came out of the room and questioned the tailor, after which she alerted the police control room.