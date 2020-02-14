Andheri tailor held for filming women inside his trial room

Oshiwara Police have arrested a tailor for placing a camera inside the trial room of his shop and recording women in a compromising position. A woman spotted the camera on the top shelf of the trial room on February 9 and reported the matter, after which Shahnawaz Hussain, 37, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police seized his mobile phone and recovered recordings of two women.
On Sunday afternoon, one of his customers went to Hussain’s shop at Lokhandwala in Andheri (W), to pick up her tailoring order. Inside the changing room, when she was just about to try out her new outfit, she saw a device tucked behind the plastic bags on the shelf. Out of curiosity, she moved the bags aside, only to be shocked by the sight of a mobile phone in video-recording mode. She immediately came out of the room and questioned the tailor, after which she alerted the police control room.
A team from Oshiwara police station rushed to the spot and questioned Hussain, after which they seized his phone and found two videos of women in compromising positions. Hussain was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC for voyeurism (section 354c), said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station. “During questioning, Hussain tried to refute the allegations and was not ready to concede that he had placed the mobile camera for recording. But after extensive interrogation, he confessed to his crime. His phone was sent for forensic analysis,” said Bangar.
Hussain was produced in a local magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody, after which he secured bail and was let out. On Wednesday, when Hussain resumed his work and went to his shop, Simran Ladies Tailor, a group led by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena ward president Prashant Rane forced him to shut shop and leave.
