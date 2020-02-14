Mumbai: Massive fire in commercial building housing offices of Rolta

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a commercial building housing offices of Rolta, an Indian multinational company, on Thursday afternoon. The fire was initially confined to Rolta’s server room, located on the second floor of the ground plus three-storey structure, but later spread on the entire floor. No casualty was reported.
The building is located in MIDC in the Marol area. Twelve fire engines and 11 jumbo water tankers had to be deployed in cooling operations that went on up to 9.30 pm; the fire erupted at 11:34 am.
The Fire Brigade classified it as a Level IV (massive) fire. Due to dense smoke and the glass facade, firefighters faced much difficulty. "Some of the glass panels had to be broken to allow the contaminated smoke to filter out and give access to firefighters," said one of the MFB personnel at the spot.
The firefighters managed to contain the fire by 5.30 pm; however, at around 6:45 pm, flames were seen on the third floor from the building's left side corner.
As a result, firefighters had to insert a snorkel from the adjacent KC House compound to extinguish the fire. The firemen were able to evacuate 25 people; luckily no one was injured.
The MIDC fire officer has to produce all permissions, including rooftop covering in the building.
Sahil Shrivastav a resident of Om Sai building, said "I was at my residence; suddenly, l saw dense smoke billowing out of the building. By the time I rushed downstairs, I could see flames emanating out from the second floor of the building".
