Mumbai: Massive fire in commercial building housing offices of Rolta

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a commercial building housing offices of Rolta, an Indian multinational company, on Thursday afternoon. The fire was initially confined to Rolta’s server room, located on the second floor of the ground plus three-storey structure, but later spread on the entire floor. No casualty was reported.

The building is located in MIDC in the Marol area. Twelve fire engines and 11 jumbo water tankers had to be deployed in cooling operations that went on up to 9.30 pm; the fire erupted at 11:34 am.

The Fire Brigade classified it as a Level IV (massive) fire. Due to dense smoke and the glass facade, firefighters faced much difficulty. "Some of the glass panels had to be broken to allow the contaminated smoke to filter out and give access to firefighters," said one of the MFB personnel at the spot.