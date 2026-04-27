Andheri Police Arrest Couple For Alleged Murder Of Elderly Relative Whose Decomposed Body Was Found In Drain On April 24 | AI

Mumbai: The Andheri police recently arrested a couple for an alleged murder of an elderly relative on January 9, whose decomposed body was discovered in a drain on April 24 in Andheri East.

Accused Identities

The deceased has been identified as Blance Sequeira, 80, while the accused are her brother, Josef Thomas Coelho, 62, and his wife Maria, 60.

According to police, the accused allegedly pushed the victim during an argument, causing her to fall and die. The brother allegedly carried the body from their Sahar residence, opened a nearby drain cover, and disposed of it. The body was later dumped in an open space belonging to Air India, opposite a star hotel. The accused brother works as a security guard.

Discovery of Remains

The remains were discovered by the BMC workers during a drain cleaning drive in Andheri East. They alerted police, who retrieved the body and sent it to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle West for autopsy. Initial identification was difficult due to decomposition.

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Senior police Inspector Umesh Machindar of Andheri police station said the identity was established through a silver bangle and earrings. “On April 11, her brother had filed a missing complaint at the Sahar police station with her photograph, which showed the same jewellery. We questioned neighbours and the couple later admitted to the crime,” he said.

The police said neighbours described the deceased as unmarried and of a strict nature, often leading to frequent disputes with her brother and sister-in-law. The police said investigation is continuing into the exact motive behind the dispute.

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