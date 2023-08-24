Andheri Pipeline Burst That Caused Disruption In Water Supply Successfully Repaired

Mumbai: Disruption In Water Supply Caused By Pipe Burst In Andheri | FPJ

Mumbai: A 1,200 mm water pipeline in Andheri west that burst on Wednesday was successfully repaired by a team of the civic hydraulic engineering department. It took them eight hours to complete the work, thus restoring the water supply to Lokhandwala complex, Millat Nagar, Sardar Vallabhai Patel Nagar and MHADA colony on Thursday.

A water pipeline between Adarsh Nagar water tunnel to Millat Nagar suddenly burst on Wednesday afternoon in front of Twinkle apartments, resulting in a waste of litres of water. The officials of K west ward and the hydraulic engineering department were immediately deployed on site.

Repair work on the pipeline started immediately

The water leakage was stopped by blocking the supply of the channel, and repair work on the water channel was started immediately. "The welded iron valve got dislodged due to which water started flowing out. A team of 15 officials and employees repaired the pipeline in eight hours," said Chakradhar Kandalkar, deputy municipal commissioner (Special Engineering).

Areas in Andheri West to get water supply on Thursday

Since the work was completed by 11 pm on Wednesday, the areas such as Millat Nagar, SVP Nagar MHADA and Lokhandwala could get water supply on Thursday. The BMC supplies water to the city through a pipeline and underground water tunnel. However, in the case of leakage in an underground water supply, an iron valve is kept functional by welding at some places on the pipeline. It helps to carry out the repair work and detect the exact location of leakage, said the civic official.