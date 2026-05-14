Andheri: Outrage As SEEPZ Cross Vandalised Twice In 2 Days; Christian Community Demands CID Probe

Christian community members seek a CID investigation after repeated vandalism of a Cross near SEEPZ in Andheri East | File Photo

Mumbai, May 14: Christian community leaders and activists have demanded an immediate high-level inquiry after a Cross near St John the Baptist Church at SEEPZ in Andheri East was allegedly vandalised for the second consecutive day, raising concerns over communal harmony and police inaction. Priests from St John the Evangelist Church, Marol, filed a complaint with the MIDC police station on Thursday morning.

Father Anthony Fernandes, parish priest at St John the Evangelist Church, Marol, said that the church filed a complaint at the MIDC police station.

“We made a complaint because the vandalism was repeated. We found bottles of liquor near the place and we suspect miscreants. Since the area is enclosed, it is difficult for passers-by to see what is going on at the site,” said Fernandes.

The senior police inspector of MIDC police station, Ravindra Wani, did not respond to calls.

Community alleges repeated targeting of religious symbol

The local community, in a complaint addressed to the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission on Thursday, alleged that unidentified persons damaged the religious symbol on MIDC Road during the intervening night of May 12 and 13, and again in the early hours of May 14.

The complaint, signed by Nicholas Almeida and advocate Godfrey Pimenta, trustees of Watchdog Foundation, stated that despite the first incident being reported, the same Cross was targeted again, reflecting what they described as “failure, negligence and incompetence” on the part of the MIDC Police Station in preventing a repeat attack.

The activists claimed the repeated vandalism appeared to be a deliberate attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of Christians and create fear among minorities. They further alleged that the incident could not be dismissed as mere mischief, particularly because the area is covered by CCTV surveillance.

Demand raised for CID investigation

The memorandum expressed apprehension about the impartiality of the police investigation and sought the transfer of the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) for an independent probe.

Among the demands made were the preservation and examination of CCTV footage from the vicinity, registration of stringent offences against those involved, and the identification of any organised groups allegedly attempting to create communal tension through repeated targeting of Christian symbols.

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The activists also urged the Mumbai Police Commissioner to ensure protection for churches, cemeteries, crosses, and other Christian religious structures across the city.

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