Andheri, Goregaon Stations Set for SATIS Makeover To Ease Traffic Congestion | AI Representational Image

Mumbai: Two of Mumbai's busiest suburban railway stations—Andheri and Goregaon—are set to undergo a major transport overhaul under the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) to tackle chronic traffic congestion and improve passenger movement. Planned jointly by the Railways, MMRDA and the civic body, the project aims to create better integration between different modes of transport and make station areas safer and more organised. A proposal has been prepared and sent to senior authorities for approval.

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The SATIS plan comes as daily passenger footfall continues to rise at both stations, which serve as key transport hubs. Andheri connects with Metro Line 1, Metro Line 7, the airport and bus services, while Goregaon is linked to Metro Line 2A, SV Road, Link Road and the Western Express Highway. The project proposes dedicated pedestrian pathways, skywalks, separate bays for buses and autorickshaws, planned entry and exit points for vehicles, improved parking facilities and better traffic management around station premises.

Officials said the existing station areas suffer from unplanned parking, long autorickshaw queues and conflicts between vehicles and pedestrians, leading to frequent traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience for commuters. The integrated planning under SATIS is expected to improve traffic flow, enhance commuter safety and support future growth in passenger numbers. While the project cost and funding pattern are yet to be finalised, officials said it is likely to follow the Thane SATIS model, with participation from MMRDA, the Railways and the civic body. After Andheri and Goregaon, similar projects are being considered for Bandra (East) and Borivali.

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