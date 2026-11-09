 Andheri East Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Garage On Marol Military Road, Firefighting Operations Underway
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Andheri East Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Garage On Marol Military Road, Firefighting Operations Underway

A major fire broke out at a garage near Prime Academy School on Marol Military Road in Mumbai's Andheri East on Sunday night. The BMC's Disaster Management Cell said the blaze was reported at 10.51 pm and classified as Level-II (major). Firefighters, police personnel and municipal ward staff responded. No injuries were reported, while the cause remained unknown.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Monday, November 09, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
Andheri East Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Garage On Marol Military Road, Firefighting Operations Underway
Andheri East Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Garage On Marol Military Road, Firefighting Operations Underway | Representational Image

Mumbai: A massive fire ripped through a garage on Marol Military Road in Andheri East on Sunday night, triggering an emergency response from the Mumbai Fire Brigade. Firefighting operations were underway late into the night as teams battled to bring the blaze under control.

Fire Reported At 10.51 PM Near Prime Academy School

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Disaster Management Cell, the fire was reported at 10.51 pm at a garage near Prime Academy School on Marol Military Road.

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The blaze was classified as a Level-II (major) fire, prompting the deployment of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police personnel and ward staff to the scene. Emergency teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

No injuries have been reported so far, a fire official confirmed. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and further details are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

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