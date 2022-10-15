Andheri by-poll: Thackeray-led party objects to non inclusion of key information by BJP nominee Murji Patel in nomination papers

Rutuja Latke (left) and Murji Patel (Right) | FPJ

The Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena has demanded that the nomination filed by the BJP nominee Mr Murji Patel for the Andheri East by-election should be cancelled as he has not filed information with regard to offences registered against him in his nomination.

The Thackeray-led party office bearer and former BMC corporator Mr Sandeep Naik, who has also filed his nomination papers for the Andheri East by-election, has further said that the party will approach the court of law in this regard.

‘’Mr Patel has been barred from contesting elections for six years for filing fake papers at the time of BMC elections. The state government had also told the BMC in this regard. Besides, the Supreme Court has ruled against Mr Patel,’’ said Mr Naik. He reiterated that the party will file a petition in the court with a plea that his nomination should be cancelled.