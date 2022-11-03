e-Paper Get App
Andheri by-poll: Anil Parab alleges voters being offered money to press NOTA, says 'police not acting on proof given'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Andheri by-poll: Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab blames use of money for pressing ‘NOTA’ | ANI
Mumbai: Anil Parab, the leader of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) in Mumbai, claimed on Thursday that voters in the Andheri (East) assembly election were being intimidated and even paid to select the NOTA (none of the above) option.

"The election commission and police have already been informed of this issue," Parab continued. The campaigning for the Andher (E) by-election stopped on Tuesday night, 48 hours before the election date, in accordance with the rules of conduct established by the elections commission.

Party shared 10 videos, photographs of money being used

While addressing the press outside a polling booth, Parab said the news of using money to get people to use NOTA has been in the media for the last couple of days.

He said, "I mentioned about in a press conference two days ago. I have sent at least ten videos and photographs to the police commissioner and have also complained to the election commission, but no action has been taken yet. The news of the arrest of some people is trending, but I don’t know under what pressure the police are. If the police investigate the videos that are shared, then the office bearers' suggestions to use money will be clearly visible."

In the Andheri by-election, the wife of two-time sitting MLA Ramesh Latke, Rutuja Latke, is contesting from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray). Apart from her, Bala Nadar (Aapki Apni Party), Manoj Kumar Nayak (Right to Recall Party), Neena Khedekar (Independent), Farhan Syed (Independent), Milind Kamble (Independent), and Rajesh Tripathi (Independent) are the other six candidates fighting the election.

