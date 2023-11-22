Andar Ki Baat: 'Gamble' Backfires |

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut embarrassed the state BJP recently by circulating on social media a picture of its president, Chandrashekar Bawankule, at a casino in Macau. The question arises as to who shot the photograph and made it available to the irrepressible Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. It is learnt that a Shiv Sainik (UBT) sympathiser happened to be in Macau and when he noticed Bawankule he followed him to the casino and shot the picture on his mobile. Being a politically conscious person, he could identify Bawankule and he sent the picture to Raut. Bawankule later admitted that he was at the hotel with his family. But the picture shows only him at the casino. Meanwhile, it is learnt that Bawankule has been pulled up by the central leadership of the party for causing an embarrassment to the organisation.

Activist Takes Potshots At Bhujbal

Noted activist Anjali Damania, who is known not to mince her words, recently accused Cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal of usurping a prime property in Santa Cruz that originally belonged to a Catholic family. What is significant is that even though Damania is known to have connections with the RSS, no one from the BJP supported her demand for action against Bhujbal, who is a member of the coalition government of which Devendra Fadnavis is the deputy CM and home minister. For the past several months Damania has been running from pillar to post to get justice for the family, which consists of a mother and her three autistic children. Interestingly, the ED has also gone soft on Bhujbal and his nephew, Sameer, whom it had arrested earlier. In fact, Sameer has been politically rehabilitated by being made the Mumbai president of the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

Galaxy Of Stars At Ram Mandir Inauguration

The VHP has invited several prominent industrialists and Bollywood celebs to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024. It is learnt that the Ambanis and other industrialists will be present at the mega event. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri and a few other pro-BJP personalities are most certain to be there to witness the colourful event. Big B’s presence is still unconfirmed. Efforts are being made to rope in Shah Rukh Khan, who recently prayed at the Tirupati Balaji temple. Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar is making elaborate preparations to involve crores of Hindu households in the event in one way or the other.

Dharavi Project: Cong To File PIL

The Mumbai unit of the Congress has decided to file a PIL in Bombay High Court against the decision of the Maharashtra government to get builders to buy 40% of TDR from the Dharavi redevelopment project, which is being helmed by Gautam Adani. It is learnt that party president Varsha Gaikwad has asked her legal cell to start preparing the PIL, which will be filed soon after the HC resumes work after the Diwali vacation. The best of legal brains will be roped in to argue the matter. Jairam Ramesh is closely coordinating the effort with Gaikwad.

Tailpiece

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar may emerge as the proverbial dark horse for the post of director-general of police, Maharashtra.

Compiled by S Balakrishnan