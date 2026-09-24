Anant Chaturdashi 2026: Mumbai Gears Up For Ganpati Visarjan With Heavy Security, Traffic & Rail Measures Arranged For Sept 25 |

Mumbai: With Anant Chaturdashi just a day away, Mumbai is gearing up for the grand Ganpati visarjan for Friday, September 25, with extensive security arrangements, dedicated traffic routes and immersion facilities being put in place across the city.

According to information shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on X, the civic body and Mumbai Traffic Police have prepared a detailed traffic management plan for Ganesh idol immersion at Swarajya Bhoomi, popularly known as Girgaon Chowpatty.

BMC also shared a map outlining routes and arrangements around the iconic immersion site, which is expected to attract massive crowds during the final Ganpati processions.

Authorities have appealed devotees travelling to Girgaon Chowpatty and other immersion locations to follow designated routes and comply with traffic instructions to ensure smooth movement.

Girgaon Chowpatty preparations reviewed

Standing Committee Chairman Prabhakar Shinde visited Girgaon Chowpatty on Thursday to review preparations ahead of the immersion.

During his visit, Shinde inspected arrangements made by the civic body for the immersion of both small and large Ganesh idols.

He also inspected a special pavilion set up for foreign tourists and representatives of various countries' embassies who are expected to witness Mumbai's iconic Ganpati visarjan.

Shinde also reviewed information concerning artificial ponds created by the BMC to facilitate idol immersion.

Over 22,000 police personnel to be deployed

Moreover, Mumbai Police have made extensive security arrangements for the final day of Ganeshotsav, when thousands of idols are expected to be taken through the city's streets for immersion.

According to reports, more than 22,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to maintain law and order and manage the massive crowds.

VIDEO | A massive security blanket involving over 22,000 police personnel will be deployed across Mumbai to ensure peaceful and smooth Ganesha idol immersion processions on Friday, officials said.



Idols of Lord Ganesh will be immersed on Anant Chaturdashi after processions,… pic.twitter.com/Es3fF95k7L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 23, 2026

Additional security will include companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) will also be stationed at strategic locations.

Major immersion sites and procession routes are expected to remain under heightened security throughout the festivities.

Police warn against parking near immersion points

Authorities have also issued traffic-related instructions for the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and other areas surrounding immersion ghats.

During immersion days, devotees often park vehicles near ghat entrances therefore, police have warned that such parking could cause severe congestion and potentially obstruct emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire engines.

Motorists and devotees have therefore been urged to avoid unauthorised parking and follow traffic restrictions and diversions announced for the visarjan.

Western Railway Issues Advisory For Ganpati Visarjan

With thousands of devotees expected to travel across Mumbai to witness Ganpati visarjan on September 25, Western Railway has announced special arrangements to manage the heavy passenger rush.

According to the passenger advisory, all AC local trains arriving at or departing from Churchgate after 7 pm on September 25 will operate as non-AC services. Western Railway said some suburban services will also be cancelled or short-terminated as part of crowd-management arrangements during the immersion processions.

🚨 Passenger Advisory | Ganpati Immersion – 25.09.2026 (Friday)

To manage passenger rush during the Ganpati Immersion occasion, all AC Local trains arriving at or originating from Churchgate from 19:00 hrs onwards will be operated as Non-AC services.

⚠️ Some services will also… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 24, 2026

Passengers have been advised to check train schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience.

Mumbai ready to bid farewell to Bappa

Anant Chaturdashi marks the culmination of Mumbai's grand Ganeshotsav, with prominent Ganpati mandals and thousands of household idols being taken for immersion amid chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.”

Girgaon Chowpatty remains one of the city's biggest immersion locations and traditionally attracts huge crowds for the final journey of prominent idols, including Lalbaugcha Raja.

Mumbai Police have appealed to citizens not to believe or spread rumours and to immediately alert authorities if they notice any suspicious person, object or activity during the celebrations.

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