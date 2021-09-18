Anant Chaturdashi 2021: As 10-day Ganesh festival ends tomorrow, here's how Mumbai Police has prepped up for the day

Just a day left for the 10-day Ganesh Utsav festival to end, the Mumbai Police has prepped up to manage Anant Chaturdashi celebrations in city and to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are being followed across the city. The city police in its order issued before the commencement of the festival had said that processions to immerse Ganesh idols, which usually attract large crowds, would not be allowed and mandals should take all safety precautions allowing not more than 10 people for immersion. The number is restricted to five for household idols.

Mumbai Police said, fixed points and patrolling will be deployed at all sensitive spots and areas. Besides, heavy bandobast is being deployed at all immersion points in the city.

The city cops also informed that arrangements such as lighting, cranes, swimmers, ambulance, fire service and all other safety measures are being undertaken in coordination with the departments concerned. "Anti-sabotage measures, Night Patrolling and Good Morning Squad operations will also be undertaken during the day, it said.

Further, the police force said, extra Manpower is being deployed in the form of - 100 officers and 1500 men from Local Arms and various branches, 3 Company of SRPF, 1 Company of CRPF, 500 Home Guards, 275 Constables from outside units.

Mumbai Police is well prepared for the Anant Chaturdashi visarjan on 19 Sept. Fixed points and patrolling will be deployed at all sensitive spots and areas. Heavy bandobast is being deployed at all immersion points: Mumbai Police #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2021

Like last year, this year too ganpati festival is being celebrated in a low-key manner amid COVID-19 pandemic. In a bid to curb the spread of virus, the city police banned a gathering of five or more people and put in several other curbs to be strictly imposed as per government directions.

According to a police statement, no processions would be allowed in Mumbai between September 10 to 19 and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals. All prominent Ganesh mandals would be offering virtual darshan facilities, police said.

Anyone violating the orders would face action under section 188 (disobeying order lawfully promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant laws, the police force said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 434 new COVID-19 cases on September 17, Friday, taking the total tally to 7,37,164. 387 COVID-19 patients recovered and were discharged on Friday, taking the recovery count to 7,13,992. Now, there are 4658 active cases in the city.

City recorded 3 deaths due to coronavirus on Friday, which pushed its fatality count to 16,042 as per data released by the city's civic body.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 18, 2021, 04:23 PM IST