Anant Chaturdashi 2021: Ganesh Visarjan date, time, significance and all you need to know

Anant Chaturdashi is one of the most important days in the Hindu calendar. It is associated with Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. It is observed 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi and marks the end of Ganeshotsav in Maharashtra.

The sacred day is also dedicated to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe. Lord Anant is one of the incarnations (avatar) of Lord Vishnu. It is believed to be an auspicious day for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

Ganeshotsav:

The 10-day Ganeshotsav, which began on September 10, is celebrated across the country and is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It holds a special significance and is marked with grand celebrations across India.

The festival starts on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. During the 10-day festival, people bring an idol of Lord Ganesha at home and worship him till visarjan.

When the festival is over, the idol is immersed in a water body with a lot of fanfare. The immersion signals the return of Lord Ganesha to his abode after staying with his devotees for 10 days.

Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan:

Anant Chaturdashi is the most significant day for Ganesha Visarjan. Apart from Ganesha Visarjan, Anant Chaturdashi is a very significant day to worship Lord Vishnu. On this day devotees of Lord Vishnu observe a day-long fast and tie sacred thread during Puja.

Ganeshotsav which begins on Ganesha Chaturthi culminates on Anant Chaturdashi. Hence the last day of festivity is known as Ganesha Visarjan.

While Ganeshotsav is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm, the visarjan day is usually a sad day for the devotees, since they bid adieu to their beloved Bappa.

But, the Lord is sent home with a huge procession to the accompaniment of drum beats, devotional songs and dance before the final immersion in the local water bodies.

Anant Chaturdashi tithi:

Anant Chaturdashi Puja Muhurat - 06:08 AM on September 19 to 05:28 AM on September 20

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 05:59 AM on September 19, 2021

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 05:28 AM on September 20, 2021

Shubh Muhurat: Ganesh Visarjan

Morning Muhurat: 07:58 AM to 12:32 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 03:35 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:37 PM to 11:03 PM

Night Muhurat: 02:01 AM to 03:30 AM on September 20

Early Morning Muhurat: 04:58 AM to 06:27 AM on September 20

(Date & Time Source: Drikpanchang)

