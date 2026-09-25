Anant Ambani's Heartfelt Gesture For Umarkhadicha Raja Ganpati; Vows To Donate Gold Crown Instantly After Mandal's Request; VIDEO Viral |

Mumbai: Reliance Industries' Anant Ambani has announced that he will donate a gold crown to Mumbai's iconic Umarkhadicha Raja after the Ganesh mandal's office-bearers made the request during his recent visit. A video of the interaction has gone viral on social media.

The video, shared by the mandal's official social media account, shows Anant Ambani arriving at the pandal and seeking blessings from Bappa. During his interaction with the mandal's office-bearers and volunteers, they requested him to donate a gold mukut for the Ganpati idol for next year's Ganeshotsav.

Anant Ambani Instantly Agrees For Mukut's Donation

Ambani immediately agreed to the request, responding, "Done!" He then instructed one of his associates, Amit, to initiate the process. The announcement prompted loud celebrations among the mandal's members, who began chanting, "Ganpati Bappa Morya."

The mandal later expressed its gratitude to Ambani for the gesture, saying the gold crown would be offered to Umarkhadicha Raja with Bappa's blessings.

Umarkhadicha Raja, also known as "Dev Majha Umarkhadicha Raja", is one of South Mumbai's prominent public Ganesh mandals. The Umarkhadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav and Navratri Utsav Mandal was established in 1947–48 by freedom fighter Balu Changu Patil.

The mandal's history is linked to the tradition of public festivals promoted by freedom fighter Lokmanya Tilak, which sought to bring people together through community celebrations. Over the years, Umarkhadicha Raja has become a prominent part of Mumbai's cultural and festive landscape.

20 Kg Gold Mukut Donated To Lalbaugcha Raja Earlier

This is not the first time Anant Ambani has been associated with a gold crown for a prominent Mumbai Ganpati. In 2024, Anant Ambani and the Reliance Foundation donated a 20-kg gold mukut to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja during Ganesh Chaturthi.

The crown, reportedly worth around Rs 15 crore to Rs 16 crore, was crafted by skilled artisans over two months. It was placed on the approximately 12-foot Lalbaugcha Raja idol using a special lifting mechanism during the annual unveiling.