Amul Milk Tanker Overturns On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway In Palghar, Thousands Of Litres Milk Spilled | AI

​Palghar: On Monday (21st) around 3:00 PM, an Amul company milk tanker overturned at Tawa on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. The tanker (registration number GJ 19 X 8250), traveling from Gujarat towards Virar, lost control, crashed into the median divider, and crossed over from the Mumbai-bound lane onto the Gujarat-bound lane before overturning.

Tanker Hits Divider Before Overturning On Highway

​Due to the impact, a massive quantity of milk spilled onto the road, creating streams of milk flowing across the highway. Thousands of liters of milk were wasted. Hearing of the accident, local residents and passing motorists quickly rushed to the scene.

Locals and commuters gathered in large numbers, using bottles, plastic drums, and whatever containers they could find to collect the milk leaking from the overturned tanker, creating a temporary frenzy at the site.

​Traffic Backups and Police Intervention

Eyewitnesses reported that the driver fled the scene shortly after the crash, though official details regarding the circumstances of his departure remain unconfirmed. Upon receiving the accident report, Highway Authority ambulances, patrolling vehicles, and personnel from the Kasa Police Station arrived at the spot. Police took control of the situation to clear the area, though the incident caused long traffic queues on the Gujarat lane.

Motorists have raised strong concerns over increasing accident risks due to numerous potholes and a lack of directional signage along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway. Accidents have become frequent on this stretch; just a few days prior, a chemical tanker overturned on the Charoti flyover, injuring the driver.

​Following this latest mishap, issues such as poor road conditions, sharp curves, lack of safety barriers, and missing signboards are back in the spotlight. Commuters are demanding that the Highway Authority inspect hazardous spots and immediately implement necessary safety measures.

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