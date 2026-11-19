Amsterdam Mayor To Inaugurate Climate Exhibition At Free Press House | File Pic

Mumbai: Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema will inaugurate World Press Photo’s ‘Down to Earth: Climate Change and Climate Futures’ at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, on Friday, November 20.

Making its India debut in Mumbai, the exhibition brings together 21 award-winning photographic projects exploring climate change, environmental challenges and efforts to build a sustainable future. It is organised by World Press Photo in partnership with the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and the Mumbai Press Club.

Exhibition Explores Global Environmental Challenges

The exhibition follows two connected narratives: the environmental damage unfolding across the world and the efforts being made to respond to it. The projects document fossil fuel extraction, mounting waste, rising sea levels, wildfires and droughts, examining their consequences for landscapes, livelihoods and communities.

Alongside these accounts are stories of adaptation, conservation and resistance. The exhibition explores alternative energy, scientific approaches to food production and Indigenous practices that work with nature. It also documents movements seeking to protect land and ecosystems from environmental harm.

Photography Highlights Human Impact Of Climate

The photographic projects bring a human dimension to a subject often discussed through statistics, policy targets and scientific reports. Together, they show how environmental pressures intersect with daily life, while recording the knowledge and collective action communities draw upon to address them.

Featured photographers include Ami Vitale, Anush Babajanyan, Jasper Doest, Kadir van Lohuizen, Katie Orlinsky, Lalo de Almeida, Matthew Abbott and Simone Tramonte, among others.

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The Mumbai presentation places these international stories alongside one another, offering perspectives on both the scale of environmental destruction and the possibilities for change. Its focus extends beyond documenting loss to examining how people are attempting to shape a different climate future.

Halsema’s inauguration will mark the exhibition’s first presentation in India, bringing this collection of international environmental photojournalism to Mumbai.

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