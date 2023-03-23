Amritpal Singh Manhunt: Maharashtra Police on high alert in Nanded | ANI

The police in the Nanded district of Maharashtra are on high alert as it is suspected that Khalistani supporter and separatist Amritpal Singh could be hiding in Nanded which is considered to be an important centre for Sikhs.

All police units have been kept on alert in order to avoid any untoward incident in Nanded, sources in Maharashtra Police told Republic TV.

Singh was last spotted in Punjab's Jalandhar on March 18 and the search for him has entered the fourth day. Relevant instructions have been given to the Nanded Superintendent of Police (SP) and Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

The Punjab Police launched a major crackdown on the controversial preacher Amritpal Singh and members of his organization 'Waris Punjab De' on Saturday. Amritpal, on the other hand, managed to elude the police and flee when his caravan was intercepted in the Jalandhar district.

7 associates of 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh brought to Amritsar's Baba Bakala court

Seven associates of the 'Waris Punjab De' chief were brought to Amritsar's Baba Bakala court on Thursday amid heavy police presence.

These associates were sent to police custody till March 23.

These seven people were arrested in connection with an FIR registered related to the Ajnala incident last month, in which Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh and his supporters carrying swords and guns, had stormed a police station, and they were remanded to police custody till March 23.