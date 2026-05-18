Amravati: Viral Video Shows BJP’s Megha Bharti Waving Fan For Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule At Janata Darbar; Here's What Happened Next |

Amravati: A video from a public grievance meeting in Daryapur in Maharashtra’s Amravati district has gone viral on social media after BJP women’s city president Megha Bharti was seen fanning Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule with a sheet of paper during the event.

The incident reportedly took place during a Janata Darbar programme organised in Daryapur, where citizens had gathered to present grievances and civic issues before the minister and local administration officials. In the viral clip, Megha Bharti can be seen standing beside Bawankule and fanning him with a paper while he was interacting with attendees.

Bawankule Asked Her To Stop Doing So After Noticing It

According to reports, Bawankule immediately noticed the gesture and stopped her from doing so. He is also said to have asked her to maintain decorum and proper protocol during the public event. Despite the minister intervening instantly, the video spread rapidly across social media platforms, triggering political reactions and public debate.

The clip has drawn mixed reactions online, with some users criticising the display as unnecessary political gestures, while others pointed out that the minister himself stopped the act once he noticed it. The incident comes even as Bawankule has been actively holding review meetings and public outreach programmes across Maharashtra in his capacity as Revenue Minister.

Bawankule's Recent Meeting With Revenue Dept Officials

Meanwhile, during a review meeting held at the Mumbai Suburban Collectorate on May 15, Bawankule directed officials of the Revenue Department to adopt a more citizen-centric and transparent approach in administration.

The meeting was attended by Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLA Vikrant Patil, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Katyar and senior officials from various departments.

Addressing officials, Bawankule said the Revenue Department is directly connected to citizens’ everyday concerns and plays a key role in safeguarding property rights. He instructed district administrations to proactively visit local areas, understand public grievances at the grassroots level and ensure faster resolution of issues through better planning and coordination.

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